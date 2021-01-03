Tom Brady Shares Photos Of Himself With His Kids On New Luxury Boat

Tom Brady understandably loves sharing photos of himself and his family on their new boat.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback bought a multimillion-dollar boat last month, and the purchase has prompted a deluge of social media posts. That trend continued late last week, as Brady used Instagram to share photos of himself along with his sons, Jack and Ben, and daughter, Vivian.

Brady also dropped another “strawberry” joke, because why not.

Take a look:

Sharks do live in the Gulf of Mexico, so Brady might want to think twice before getting too close to the edge of his vessel.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images