Celtics, Heat Release Joint Statement After Capitol Crisis In Washington D.C.

It’s been a heavy week for the Boston Celtics.

Ahead of their game Wednesday against the Miami Heat, head coach Brad Stevens shared that the Celtics have had team discussions about Tuesday’s development in the Jacob Blake case and the Massachusetts police reform bill, which they have a vested interest in.

By that pregame media availability, Boston didn’t have time to discuss the afternoon’s events with protestors storming the Capitol building in Washington D.C.

Instead, the Celtics and Heat walked off the court together in warmups to reportedly have a players-only meeting to come up with a joint statement.

Read the full statement below:

“2021 is a new year, but some things have not changed,” the statement read. “We play tonight’s game with a heavy heart after yesterday’s decision in Kenosha, and knowing that protesters in our nation’s capital are treated differently by political leaders depending on what side of certain issues they are on. The drastic difference between the way protesters this past spring and summer were treated and the encouragement given to today’s protestors who acted illegally just shows how much more work we have to do.

“We have decided to play tonight’s game to try to bring joy into people’s lives. But we must not forget the injustices in our society, and we will continue to use our voices and out platform to highlight these issues and do everything we can to work for a more equal and just America.”

