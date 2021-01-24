Watch Leonard Fournette Score Insane Touchdown For Bucs Vs. Packers

Leonard Fournette dropped two passes in the first quarter of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.

He redeemed himself early in the second.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back gave his team a 14-7 lead over the Green Bay Packers with a 20-yard touchdown run that featured a handful of broken tackles, a slick jump cut and one lethal spin move.

After initially being stuffed at the line, Fournette leap-frogged a downed defender, evaded cornerback Jaire Alexander, spun past safety Adrian Amos and muscled through corner Kevin King and linebacker Kamal Martin to reach the goal line.

Fournette wasn’t the most consistent or efficient rusher in his first season as a Buccaneer, but he now has seven touchdowns in his last eight games (six rushing, one receiving). The 2017 fourth overall pick also has seven total touchdowns in six career playoff games.

The winner of Sunday’s matchup will face either the Kansas City Chiefs or the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl LV.

