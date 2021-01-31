Where Jimmie Johnson’s Team Finished In IMSA Rolex 24 At Daytona

Jimmie Johnson told reporters he was “so excited to be uncomfortable” ahead of the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

But for Johnson, whose Action Express Racing team took part in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season opener, it was back to a familiar feeling after all. The 45-year-old Johnson and his team took the podium with a second-place finish Sunday after the 24-hour event.

Wayne Taylor Racing claimed its third straight Rolex 24 win.

Johnson was joined by Kamui Kobayashi, Simon Pagenaud and Mike Rockenfeller in the No. 48 Cadillac.

Cars with some NASCAR ties … Johnson car (Action Express 48) was 2nd



Allmendinger car (Meyer Shank 60) was 4th



Elliott car (Action Express 31) was 8th/6th in class



ADillon/Ware car (Rick Ware Racing No. 51) was 10th/4th in LMP2 class — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) January 31, 2021

It marked Johnson’s eighth Rolex 24 start, but just his first in the last decade.

The seven-time NASCAR Cup champion started the race Saturday before doing one night stint and one morning stint. He expressed how he thought his Saturday night stint was superior to the one Sunday morning.

Jimmie Johnson sums up his 2021 Rolex 24 experience. He started the race, did one night stint and then one morning stint. He felt his night stint was best. pic.twitter.com/SoBYhvyHY5 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) January 31, 2021

His finish Sunday comes as Johnson has decided to begin a new chapter in his racing career. Johnson, you may remember, retired from NASCAR last season and plans to compete in the IndyCar Series this year.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images