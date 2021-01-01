Why NFL Analyst Believes Sam Darnold Will Shine Against Patriots In Week 17

For many Jets fans, the one silver lining to New York’s poor 2020 season was the possibility of Trevor Lawrence ending up in the Meadowlands.

Well, those hopes seemingly have vanished.

The Jacksonville Jaguars last week locked up in the No. 1 overall pick in next spring’s NFL draft, which all but surely will be used on the Clemson quarterback. The Jets long seemed bound for the coveted selection, but back-to-back wins entering Week 17 took New York out of the running.

Sure, the Jets might have been better off dropping both of those contests. But the recent play of Sam Darnold has suggested the franchise isn’t in dire need of a quarterback upgrade. Peter Schrager believes Darnold will end his 2020 season on a high note Sunday, which potentially could alter New York’s plans for its first 2021 draft pick.

“I’m going with Sam Darnold as my brightest star,” Schrager said on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football. “Everyone was worried about the quarterback out of Clemson. Not worried, but excited for him. It’s almost like a mythical figure what they’re getting with that guy. I don’t know what they’re getting with that guy. I’ll tell you this: Jets, they can’t get the No. 1 overall pick. They’re locked into No. 2 right now. There are other quarterbacks, but as you start mulling over all of these college names and you start wondering about the draft, all while that’s going on Sam Darnold has been really good the past few weeks and really strong and really tough.

“…The last two weeks, Sam Darnold’s gotten the job done. …Go and beat the Patriots. Leave a great taste in all of those Jets fans’ mouths and let them consider taking someone else in the draft, not a quarterback.”

Who will SHINE brightest in the final week of the season? 😎



The @gmfb crew give their picks 👇 pic.twitter.com/k4GyOxPoyZ — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 1, 2021

A win over New England surely would mean a lot to Darnold on a personal note. The 23-year-old, who infamously “saw ghosts” against the Patriots last season, has yet to beat Bill Belichick’s team since arriving to the league in 2018.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images