Why Reported Nolan Arenado Rockies-Cardinals Trade Won’t Be Finalized ‘For Days’

We’ll be waiting a bit for Nolan Arenado to *officially* become a member of the St. Louis Cardinals.

After literal years of speculation and rumors that the Colorado Rockies would trade the star third baseman, it finally happened. The Rockies and Cardinals agreed to a deal that will send the 29-year-old to St. Louis.

In order to get the deal done, Arenado has to waive his no-trade clause, and judging by reports, there’s going to be some restructuring of his massive eight-year contract, which prior to the trade had six seasons left on it.

It’s for that reason it could be a minute before the trade actually goes through.

The #Rockies and #Stlcards say the Nolan Arenado trade won’t be finalized for days because of the complex financial aspects. The Rockies are sending cash that varies whether the opt-outs are exercised in 2021/2022; Arenado is deferring salary; and Cards are adding 1-year, $15M. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 30, 2021

It’s not surprising that this is such a complicated transaction.

But unless medicals go awry for any reason — like in the reported Boston Red Sox-Los Angeles Dodgers-Minnesota Twins blockbuster last February that included Mookie Betts — this should go off without many hitches.

