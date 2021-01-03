Will Philip Rivers Be ‘Next Tony Romo’ After Retiring From NFL?

Philip Rivers’ career in the NFL is winding down.

But could he be the follow the post-playing career footsteps of Tony Romo?

According to Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy, he just might.

Sources tell McCarthy that sports networks have been keeping close watch of the veteran quarterback, especially after he hinted that Sunday’s matchup between the Indianapolis Colts the Jacksonville Jaguars potentially could be his last game.

Rivers wraps up his one-year, $25 million contract with Indy at the end of the season. He led the team to a solid 11-win season in 2020, but the Colts still fell just shy of the postseason.