Celtics’ Tristan Thompson, Robert Williams Give Teams ‘No Time Off’ At Center

The Boston Celtics’ upgrades at their center rotation have not gone unnoticed this season.

The acquisition of Tristan Thompson in free agency was a great addition and has allowed last year’s starter, Daniel Theis, to play the four when the team uses lineups with two bigs.

And while bringing Thompson into the equation after the departure of Enes Kanter added a great veteran presence to the Celtics, an apparent jump in Robert Williams’ game has improved their depth at center.

“His energy, especially coming off the bench can change a game so much,” Thompson said of the third-year Celtic on Saturday during a video press conference. “His athletic ability whether it’s running the floor, blocking shots, rebounding, put-backs, all of those things especially coming off the bench can impact the game so much.”

Williams’ first game of the season was a little shaky this year, but after missing their second on Christmas Day with an illness, he’s been solid ever since.

In his five games off the bench, he’s averaged six points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and one steal in 15.8 minutes played.

Williams on Friday said Thompson’s influence helped him change his mental approach this season. Thompson, who has averaged 9.2 points, 8.6 boards, 0.8 assists and 0.8 blocks in 23.6 minutes per game, said he sees potential and is happy to be a mentor to his young teammate.

“I love the kid. I love how he works. I love his energy,” Thompson said of Williams. “So if I can help him become a better player, because he’ll help me be better. So we’ll help each other become better and in the long run, that’s how in the playoffs I do my thing, he checks in for me and he does his thing, and it’s a reckoning. Teams don’t get no time off at the center position. You got me kicking their (expletive) and you got Rob kicking their (expletive). That’s what I’m just trying to do. Get him better each and every day, and he’ll get me better.”

Thompson mentioned he’d been high on Williams since he was playing at Texas A&M. Now, he gets to help mold his game.

