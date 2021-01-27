WNBA Rumors: Candace Parker Joining Sky After 13 Seasons With Sparks

Candace Parker is going home.

The free-agent forward is joining the Chicago Sky, according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, bringing her 13-year tenure with the Sparks to an end.

Los Angeles reportedly attempted to bring Parker back, but playing the latter portion of her WNBA career in front of friends and family apparently was too sweet a deal to ignore.

The Sparks drafted Parker in 2008 with the No. 1 pick, and it certainly paid off. Parker collected two MVP awards, five All-Star nods and a WNBA title. She’s been named to the All-WNBA First Team six times and Second Team three times.

Despite her age, Parker hasn’t slowed down. She was named Defensive Player of the Year, led the league in rebounds and received one of her All-WNBA First Team nods in 2020.

Parker officially can sign with the Sky on Monday.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images