Writer Names Patriots’ Biggest Looming Decision In NFL Free Agency

Will the rebuilding New England Patriots use or jettison one of their most important pieces?

That question is central to what ESPN’s Mike Reiss named Tuesday as the Patriots’ biggest looming decision in NFL free agency: what to do with David Andrews. With the Patriots center set to enter free agency in March, Reiss notes how Andrews’ influence extends well beyond his position.

“There are a lot of other notable choices — quarterback Cam Newton, guard Joe Thuney and defensive tackle Lawrence Guy among them — but Andrews gets the nod as a four-time captain and heart-and-soul member of the organization on and off the field,” Reiss wrote. “He sets the protection at the line of scrimmage and thus will be a critical extension to whoever is lining up at quarterback, which is another huge question for the Patriots. That’s why the odds seem higher they will work hard to re-sign him.”

Andrews has been the Patriots’ starting center since 2015, with the exception of the 2019 campaign, which he missed due to blood clots in his lungs. He indicated in 2020 a willingness to return to New England for additional years if he and the team can agree to terms.

The Patriots likely will have available funds to resign Andrews, but their decision on whether to do so also will hinge on how they address other roster needs.