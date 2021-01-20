Julian Edelman Honors Philip Rivers After QB’s Retirement

Philip Rivers has a fan in Julian Edelman.

Rivers on Wednesday publicly announced his retirement from the NFL after 17 seasons. The 39-year-old, who spent last season with the Indianapolis Colts, apparently plans to coach high school football in the near future.

Praise for Rivers poured out from across the sports world. Edelman was among those who took time to honor the longtime Chargers quarterback.

Check out this tweet from the New England Patriots receiver:

Edelman himself might have a retirement decision looming.

Although the 34-year-old last season acted like someone who has more football left in him, his recent social media activity has many retiring if he, too, plans to hang up his cleats in the near future.

Edelman missed much of last season after undergoing knee surgery.

