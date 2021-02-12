NESN Logo Sign In

You could tell things were trending in this direction early on.

Entering the Boston Celtics’ game against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, Jaylen Brown’s career high was eight assists.

He almost surpassed that in the first half alone of the 120-106 win at TD Garden.

The 24-year-old wing, alongside co-star Jason Tatum, was absolutely dishing it for Boston in its best game all season in terms of ball movement.

The Celtics finished with 30 team assists, 10 of which came from Brown for a new personal best. The milestone pass was to Kemba Walker, who hit a 25-foot triple with 4:42 left in the fourth to give Boston a 10-point lead.