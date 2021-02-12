Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PF: Jayson Tatum

SF: Kemba Walker

SG: Jaylen Brown

PG: Kemba Walker

C: Daniel Theis

STRONG START

Boston got off on the right foot with a 15-6 run to start the game. Ojeleye had eight of those points.

Walker and Pritchard also had eight points in the first.

The C’s success didn’t slow, but the Raptors did catch up some. Toronto made it a three-point game with less than three minutes left in the frame, but Boston brought its lead back to five before entering the second.

Tatum had just two points while Brown went scoreless. The duo combined for an impressive eight assists, though.

The Raptors failed to sink a single three in the first 12 minutes.

PLEASANT BUT UNEXPECTED

Toronto remained within striking distance throughout the second, though Boston finished the half up 10.

Ojeleye continued to dazzle and led all scorers with 19 points. He and Pritchard combined for 33 of the team’s 66 first-half points.

Semi had quite the first half… pic.twitter.com/e1FJLbjwFd — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 12, 2021

Thompson, meanwhile, was a force on the glass, and it paid off big time for the C’s. His team-leading seven rebounds (four of which were offensive) continually gave Boston momentum on the frontcourt.

Brown finally notched his first points of the game on a nifty layup with 5:31 left in the second. He and Tatum entered halftime with a combined 11 points and 13 assists.

The C’s finished the half up 66-55.

YOU LOVE TO SEE IT

It was more of the same in the third.

Boston wasted no time opening up a 14-point lead to start the second half. Ojeleye and Pritchard continued to dominate, too.

Pritchard broke his previous personal best for most successful 3-points attempts (four) while Ojeleye tied his career-high 22 points.

Walker found his groove, too, and posted 16 points through three frames. And he found the bottom of the net when Boston needed it most.

Takes it… BANKS it home! pic.twitter.com/q1SE2m1pgn — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 12, 2021

Some sloppy offense cost the Raptors big time, especially late in the quarter. But Toronto slowly chipped away at Boston’s lead and made it an eight-point game entering the fourth.

NOT OVER UNTIL IT’S OVER

The C’s weren’t about to let this game slip away. So, they opened up the quarter on an 8-2 run to push their lead back to 14.

Unfortunately, however, Tatum and Brown’s shooting woes continued. Tatum hit just five of 13 shots in the game while Brown missed 11 of his 14.

On the plus side, the pair did collect 19 of Boston’s 30 assists.

But Toronto didn’t give up either. The Raptors made it a five-point game midway through the quarter, but the C’s responded with a bucket (or two) each time.

Some solid Boston defense kept Toronto at bay in the final moments of Thursday’s game. The C’s beat the Raptors 120-106 and are 2-0 against them this season.

PLAY OF THE GAME

He still has that touch.

UP NEXT

The Celtics will host the Detroit Pistons at TD Garden on Friday, with tip-off slated for 8 p.m. ET.

