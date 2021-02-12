NESN Logo Sign In

Franchy Cordero is ready for his next chapter.

The outfielder was traded from the Kansas City Royals to the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night in a move that involved Andrew Benintendi.

The Red Sox newcomer was traded to Kansas City last July, so while his time there was short, he still took the team to bid the team farewell on Instagram.

Cordero also expressed excitement for joining the Red Sox.

“Dear Boston,

“I cannot wait to play for you guys! I hope I can continue our Dominican legacy in Boston started by Pedro, Manny, David and others… I am very excited!,” he captioned the post.

Cordero certainly seems ready, especially judging by the fact that his profile picture on Instagram already is him in a Red Sox uniform.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images