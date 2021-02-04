Brad Stevens Reveals Celtics Plan At Point Guard With Kemba Walker Out Vs. Kings

Brad Stevens teased the idea Tuesday ahead of the Boston Celtics game against the Golden State Warriors.

With the team so short on ballhandlers during their west coast road trip this week, the coach said revealed he had “no problem at all” playing Jayson Tatum at the 1.

It didn’t come to that against the Warriors, as Kemba Walker or Jeff Teague were on the court throughout the game. But with the starting points guard out on the second night of the back-to-back, Stevens said Tatum will be filling in some against the Sacramento Kings.

“Certainly, that would be more likely tonight,” Stevens said of Tatum playing point guard. “You know, we’re pretty small as it is at times in that position, we’ve got a lot of small guys that we can kinda rotate through. It’s hard sometimes to play two of those guys together so there will be times where we’re big with Jayson at the 1 tonight and there will be times where we’ll play those other guys.”

Along with Walker, the Celtics remain without fellow guards Marcus Smart, Payton Pritchard and Romeo Langford.