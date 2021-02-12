NESN Logo Sign In

Payton Pritchard has been a special find for the Boston Celtics.

The C’s drafted the 23-year-old with the 26th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. It was their second pick of the night, too, with Aaron Nesmith going first at No. 14.

Pritchard has dazzled players, coaches and fans since making his NBA debut in December. His on-court impact was capitalized Thursday night during the Celtics’ win over the Toronto Raptors at TD Garden.

Pritchard put up 20 points on a career-high six 3-pointers. He and Semi Ojeleye made franchise history as the only two teammates to put up six 3-pointers each in a single game.

So, when did Brad Stevens first realize Pritchard has this kind of talent?