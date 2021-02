NESN Logo Sign In

Joel Farabee had a chance to give the Philadelphia Flyers a lead with a penalty shot in the second period of their game against the Boston Bruins.

But Tuukka Rask had other ideas.

Farabee was given the free shot with three minutes left in the second and looked to have an open five-hole shot. But Rask denied him shut the pads tight to keep the score 0-0.

Check it out:

Better luck next time.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images