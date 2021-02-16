Bruins Have Three Games Rescheduled As NHL Announces Changes

NESN Logo Sign In

We all knew teams would have to be flexible if they wanted to get through the 2021 season. The Boston Bruins, and pretty much everyone else, are going through that right now.

The B’s currently are in the middle of a somewhat long layoff. They last played Saturday against the New York Islanders, and they won’t play again until Thursday against the New Jersey Devils.

Part of the reason for that is Monday’s game against the Devils was postponed due to COVID-19 issues for New Jersey.

A few teams are dealing with coronavirus-related issues, and the NHL on Tuesday announced a ton of rescheduled games as a result. The Bruins had three games impacted.

— The Bruins-Devils game scheduled for Feb. 15 now will be played on March 7 at 5 p.m. ET

— The Bruins-Flyers game that had been scheduled for March 7 will be rescheduled, but the date/time of that contest has yet to be determined.

— The Bruins-Capitals game scheduled for April 10 now will be played on April 11 at 7 p.m. ET

Barring more issues, Boston next will play Thursday against the Devils.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images