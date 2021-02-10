NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady clearly was enjoying himself Wednesday during the Buccaneers’ boat parade.

The Tampa Bay quarterback not only threw the Lombardi Trophy from his boat to Rob Gronkowski’s, it appeared Brady perhaps indulged in a little too much alcohol, judging from a video of the 43-year-old stepping foot on land.

Naturally, that video went viral and it only was a matter of time before Brady saw it. And when he did, he had the most Brady response to it.

“Noting to see her…just litTle avoCado tequila,” Brady tweeted.

Brady does love his avocado, that’s for sure.

While we don’t know for sure if he indeed consumed too much, it’s clear Brady is enjoying his Wednesday.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images