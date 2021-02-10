Tom Brady Appears Drunk In Hilarious Super Bowl Parade Video

NESN Logo Sign In

Are you ready for one perhaps the best Tom Brady video of all time?

(And, yes, that includes his football highlights.)

Brady on Wednesday arrived at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl championship parade on his own boat and proceeded to, well, have a great time. A video from Tampa Bay Times reporter Joey Knight shows a side of Brady that you probably haven’t seen before.

Take a look:

I guess his sea legs aren’t what they used to be… pic.twitter.com/44K42bWPMe — Joey Knight (@TBTimes_Bulls) February 10, 2021

Maybe that explains Brady’s decision to throw the Lombardi Trophy from his boat to another. Or, you know, maybe he just didn’t drink enough water during a hot day and got a case of the sea legs, or something.

Regardless of backstory, that is one seriously awesome Tom Brady video.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images