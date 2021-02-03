Bucs’ Tom Brady Jokes About Time In NFL With Infamous ‘Deflategate’ Drawing

Tom Brady has been in the NFL for quite a while, but we’re sure you don’t need us telling you that.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is headed to his 10th Super Bowl in Year 21 with a chance to secure his seventh ring against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

It’s hard to believe Brady was in his 20s when he hoisted his first Lombardi Trophy, and still is performing at an elite level at age 43.

A lot has changed over his two-decade career in the NFL, including video game graphics. It’s safe to say Brady looks a lot different in his most recent video game appearance than his first.

The difference between @TomBrady's first video game appearance and his latest 🤯 pic.twitter.com/85mSOSYDPI — Sporting News (@sportingnews) February 3, 2021

And Brady just couldn’t help but chime in on Twitter.

The similarities are striking.

The drawing on the left, you likely remember, is from Brady’s appearance in court for the “Deflategate” saga.

