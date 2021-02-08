Cause Of Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant, Daughter To Be Revealed Tuesday

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s been more than a year since Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif.

Now, we’ll soon know what likely caused the accident.

Federal safety officials are expected to reveal what they believe is the probable cause Tuesday, according to The Associated Press.

The National Transportation Safety Board likely will make “nonbinding recommendations” regarding their findings, per the report.

The board previously reported no mechanical failure during the incident.