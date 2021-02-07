CBS Super Bowl LV Broadcast Shows Tom Brady Like He’s On Mount Rushmore

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady is definitely on the Mount Rushmore of NFL quarterbacks. Now that we think about it, the Mount Rushmore of QBs might actually just be Brady’s head from four different eras of his career.

But CBS’sSuper Bowl LV broadcast showed Brady like he was on the actual Mount Rushmore with U.S. Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln.

Legally, Mount Rushmore now has five people pic.twitter.com/YSCWzoKv9K — Villainous Mentality (@ColeyMick) February 7, 2021

the CBS director put Tom Brady on Mt. Rushmore pic.twitter.com/YyIOOhG9o6 — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) February 7, 2021

New England Patriots fans probably wouldn’t mind if Brady was added to Mount Rushmore. Buccaneers fans likely aren’t opposed to it either after Brady led Tampa Bay to a Super Bowl LV matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

It might be tougher to get Chiefs, New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles and Carolina Panthers fans to visit Mount Rushmore if Brady’s head went up there, however.

