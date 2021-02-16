Celtics’ Kemba Walker Isn’t Concerning Himself With Outside Noise

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics, you may have heard, came under fire the past few weeks as on-court struggles mounted.

Celtics point guard Kemba Walker, who actually played his best game of the season Sunday, has found himself in the middle of it. It came as Walker struggled to find his All-Star form following a slow start to the 2020-21 campaign after offseason knee surgery.

Walker, though, hasn’t concerned himself much with the outside noise.

“To be honest, I could care less what other people think,” Walker told reporters Sunday, after Boston’s loss to the Wizards. “That’s not what this is about, it’s about us getting better.”

The Celtics have lost 10 of their last 15 games including four of the last five. Injuries have plagued Boston through the first 26 games with Walker, specifically, missing the start of the season and not playing in back-to-backs.