Have the 2020-21 Boston Celtics officially hit rock bottom?

“It could be,” Jaylen Brown told reporters after Boston’s 104-91 loss to the Washington Wizards on Sunday afternoon, the team’s 10th loss in the last 15 games.

“It’s up to the mentality of everybody,” Brown continued. “If you let it be rock-bottom mentality, then that’s what its going to be. If you come to play, then it’ll show. Today, we weren’t very good.”

That’s probably an understatement. The 13-13 Celtics lost to the Wizards, who had the second-worst record in the NBA after trailing by as many as 24 points in the third quarter. Boston also had a season-worst 14 assists on 32 made baskets.

But despite the C’s current woes, which have dropped them back to .500 for the first time since early January, Brown remains confident Boston can turn things around in a hurry.

“I think we can, for sure, flip things around at any moment,” Brown said. “I always have faith in this organization, the team and our coaching staff. We just, we sucked today. We haven’t played well over the last few stretches of games for whatever reason, but I believe we can turn it around at any moment.”

Kemba Walker agreed.

“We’ve got to change some things, and we will,” Walker told reporters, as seen on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “I’m very confident that we will change things and we will continue to get better. It’ll change.

“It’s not a great feeling, the way we’re playing,” Walker added. “It can’t get no worse than this. So, we’re going to fix it for sure.”

Walker, individually, put together his best performance with a season-high 25 points. Brown complemented the point guard’s effort with an identical 25 points, but Sunday’s highlights were few and far between.

Boston will return to TD Garden on Tuesday as the Celtics host the Denver Nuggets.

