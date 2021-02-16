Grading Who Gets Biggest Share Of Blame After Celtics’ Horrid Stretch

The Intangibles — 25 percent

Intensity, effort, resiliency, desire — all the qualities we’ve seen from the Boston Bruins during the first quarter of the hockey season — have been nonexistent in the city’s basketball team. It was crystal clear during Sunday’s loss to the lowly Washington Wizards, but it has played a major impact Boston’s able to defend, too. The Celtics have allowed 108.9 points per game during the 15-game stretch and have dropped to the league’s 15th best defensive rating. Marcus Smart’s injury seemingly has coincided with the lack of effort and intensity, so maybe it changes upon his return?

Injuries — 20 percent

Boston’s Core Four — Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart — have played 28 minutes together. That’s essentially one half of basketball in a season where the Celtics have played 52 halves. It’s probably the most notable glimmer of hope over the last few weeks, as many hope the core group can get back to health and fix things quickly.

Celtics bench — 20 percent

Boston has had to grossly rely on Brown and Tatum because of how little the C’s have received from others. Tristan Thompson, who’s seen some time in the starting rotation in the double-big lineup, has averaged 6.6 points and 8.2 rebounds in 22 minutes; Grant Williams has averaged 5.4 points in 19 minutes; Jeff Teague has averaged 5.5 points and 2.0 assists in 17 minutes; and Semi Ojeleye averaged 5.6 points on 4.5 field goal attempts in 19 minutes. The most impressive piece off the bench has been rookie first-rounder Payton Pritchard, all while Javonte Green, Robert Williams and Aaron Nesmith have been underwhelming.

Kemba Walker — 13 percent

Walker played his best game of the campaign Sunday, scoring a season-high 25 points. Other than that, though, his ability to work back from offseason knee surgery has been a major issue. Walker also isn’t playing on the second night of back-to-backs, which hamstrings the team on the offensive end practically every other night.

Danny Ainge — 10 percent

Ainge isn’t at fault when it comes to players lacking the intangibles or the impact that injuries have had, obviously. But he is at fault for the roster. And his two biggest free-agent signings — Teague and Thompson — haven’t done anything to help out. The Celtics don’t have the talent to compete at the highest level, and we’ll see if they get with the help of the $28.5 million trade exception from the Gordon Hayward trade.

Brad Stevens — 6 percent

Atleast for now, we’re not willing to put Stevens atop the list here. But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t deserve any blame for the team’s seemingly consistent third-quarter struggles. It also seems recently the Celtics haven’t been ready to go against lesser opponents (Wizards, Pistons) and while it’s a player-first league, the coach needs to have the group ready.

Jayson Tatum — 5 percent

Recency bias will tell you that Tatum is Enemy No. 1. And it’s well-deserved after an embarrassing, lackluster effort Sunday. He’s now had three underwhelming performances in the last five games. But in the bigger picture, Tatum is among the reasons Boston is even .500. He’s also scored 23 or more points in nine of the 11 games with seven or more assists in four of them.

Jaylen Brown — 1 percent.

We’re going to bat for Brown here. In addition to his offensive numbers — career-high 26 points, 51 percent from the field, 3.4 assists — he’s arguably the only player who has put forth a respectable effort each time he steps on the floor. He contributed 21 or more points in 11 of the 13 games he played during the 15-game stretch. Brown believes the Celtics can turn it around, but we’ll have to see.

