Chase Young Opens Up About Calling Out Tom Brady Before Playoff Game

Chase Young has the utmost respect for Tom Brady and the unprecedented football résumé he’s put together over the past two decades.

That’s why Washington’s budding superstar was so eager to go up against arguably the greatest quarterback of all time.

Young made headlines prior to his team’s Wild Card matchup with Tampa Bay by calling out Brady. The likely Defensive Rookie of the Year didn’t leave FedEx Field with a win, but he didn’t come out of Washington’s season-ending loss empty-handed. Young’s request for a Brady jersey was fulfilled not long after the game.

The 21-year-old revisited his bravado Wednesday on ESPN Radio, and stressed his pregame message for Brady was made out of respect.

“It was crazy,” Young told Mike Greenberg. “I just love ball. If there’s something about me, I love ball. Those types of opportunities — I don’t take for granted. Playing against someone we all know is going to be a Hall of Famer. One of the best ever, if not the best ever. I definitely didn’t take that opportunity for granted. Him sending me his jersey definitely meant a lot, and I’m just grateful and blessed.”

Young and WFT proved to just be the first step on the Buccaneers’ impressive playoff run. Tampa Bay followed up with two more road victories and now is one win away from hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

