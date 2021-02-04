Tedy Bruschi Believes Matthew Stafford Isn’t Tough Enough’ To Play For Patriots

Matthew Stafford reportedly made clear he didn’t want to be traded to the New England Patriots.
Tedy Bruschi’s thought? Good.
Stafford was traded from the Detroit Lions to the Los Angeles Rams earlier last weekend in a deal that sent Jared Goff to Detroit. Although Stafford seemed like a logical fit for the quarterback-needy Patriots, it has become increasingly apparent that it might not have been a good match — and not just because of Matt Patricia.
Not only did Stafford not want to come to New England, but the Patriots reportedly had some reservations about the toughness of the 32-year-old, as well.
Bruschi echoed those sentiments Wednesday on WEEI.
“He’s not tough enough to play here. He’s just not tough enough,” Bruschi said, via WEEI.com. “I don’t think he’s tough enough to be coached hard. Do you realize the mental toughness that Tom Brady had to have for 20 years to deal with Bill Belichick and that type of coaching? I mean, constant pressure every single day. Does Stafford sort of grab you as a guy who could handle that? I just don’t think so.”
We’re nearing to the point where the Stafford-Patriots-toughness thing is just straw-manning. No one really knows how he would fit, and just because he wasn’t coached as hard in Detroit doesn’t mean he couldn’t handle New England. It’s an easy argument to make because it’s unprovable, but it might not be rooted in reality.
Who knows. He’s not coming to the Patriots, anyways.