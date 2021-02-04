Tedy Bruschi Believes Matthew Stafford Isn’t Tough Enough’ To Play For Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

Matthew Stafford reportedly made clear he didn’t want to be traded to the New England Patriots.

Tedy Bruschi’s thought? Good.

Stafford was traded from the Detroit Lions to the Los Angeles Rams earlier last weekend in a deal that sent Jared Goff to Detroit. Although Stafford seemed like a logical fit for the quarterback-needy Patriots, it has become increasingly apparent that it might not have been a good match — and not just because of Matt Patricia.

Not only did Stafford not want to come to New England, but the Patriots reportedly had some reservations about the toughness of the 32-year-old, as well.

Bruschi echoed those sentiments Wednesday on WEEI.