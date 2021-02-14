Check Out Ryan Newman’s View Of ‘Big One’ At 2021 Daytona 500

NESN Logo Sign In

No one ever wants to get caught up in the “Big One,” especially in the Daytona 500.

Unfortunately, 16 cars suffered that fate Sunday night at Daytona International Speedway before the race was suspended due to weather.

Ryan Newman was one of those involved in the crash, and the Roush Fenway Racing driver’s view of the wreck was caught on camera.

Check it out, via FOX: NASCAR.

Ryan Newman's view of the crash:pic.twitter.com/naOnp93ONQ — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 14, 2021

Crews weren’t able to work on damaged vehicles during the rain delay, but hopefully Newman is able to get back on the track.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images