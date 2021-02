NESN Logo Sign In

For Cam Newton, football is a year-long affair.

The veteran NFL quarterback and his 7v7 football team recently competed in the Myrtle Beach Tournament in South Carolina. And Newton’s production company, Iconic Saga, captured the signal-caller’s every move during the yearly event.

Newton posted the highlight’s to his personal YouTube page Friday. Check ’em out:

Classic Cam.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images