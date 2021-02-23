How Danica Patrick Reportedly Feels About Aaron Rodgers’ Engagement

NESN Logo Sign In

Many were taken aback earlier this month when Aaron Rodgers announced his engagement to actress Shailene Woodley, considering he was dating Danica Patrick under a year ago. Plus, Rodgers to that point had yet to publicly confirm his relationship with Woodley.

But how did Patrick react to the news?

Hollywood Life reporter Jason Brow offered some insight Monday morning.

Check out this excerpt from his story:

The 38-year-old former race car driver is has moved on from Aaron, a source close to her shares exclusively with HollywoodLife, and is focused on “traveling and working on her podcast.” She and Aaron began dating in 2018, making their public debut as a couple at that year’s Daytona 500. They seemed like they were on a path towards marriage – they reportedly bought a $28 million mansion in Malibu – but by July 2020, the two had called it quits.

“(Danica) was in love. She wanted to start a family,” a source told HollywoodLife. “She wanted to get married. That didn’t happen. She has grieved about it, but Danica is a tremendously tough woman, and dealing with Aaron is not a part of her future, so she has decided to avoid thinking about him. She is letting the past be the past.”

With Rodgers’ romantic future set (for now), the focus remains on the direction of his football career. The 2020 NFL MVP turned heads after the NFC Championship Game when he suggested he could move on from the Green Bay Packers. But the Packers have been steadfast in their commitment to the 37-year-old quarterback, who himself walked back his remarks days after making them.

However, until this reported contract dispute is resolved, speculation about Rodgers’ NFL future will persist.

As for Patrick, the retired NASCAR driver seems to be doing just fine in her post-Rodgers life.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images