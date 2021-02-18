Deshaun Watson Rumors: When NFL Insider Believes QB Will Be Traded

NESN Logo Sign In

If you were hoping for a Deshaun Watson trade to come down soon, well, you’re about to be dissapointed.

The star quarterback reportedly wants the Houston Texans to move him, and there have been no shortage of rumored suitors. The New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos are among them.

But the Texans haven’t committed to granting Waton’s request.

Although the Texans could put together a Watson trade whenever they want, CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora thinks it might be months before we could see a deal done.

“Don’t expect the Texans to seriously entertain moving Watson until much closer to the draft – all the better to keep trying to drive the price up,” La Canfora wrote.

That remark came in a column about the Carolina Panthers being a good fit for Watson. When you consider how many teams appear to be throwing their proverbial hat in that ring, it’s easy to see why delaying the process could end up creating quite the bidding war.

So while things could always change, don’t expect a Watson deal to happen anytime soon.

Thumbnail photo via John Glaser/USA TODAY Sports Images