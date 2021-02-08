Did Patriots’ Stephon Gilmore Delete His Social Media Accounts?

NESN Logo Sign In

The morning after Super Bowl LV, Stephon Gilmore’s social media accounts mysteriously went dark.

As noted by Dov Kleiman, the New England Patriots’ star cornerback appeared to delete his Twitter and Instagram pages Monday morning.

#Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore deleted his social media. pic.twitter.com/mWIF9L77uS — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 8, 2021

The reason behind Gilmore’s apparent social media shutdown was unclear, but the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year is entering a potentially career-altering offseason.

He’s unlikely to play for the $7 million 2021 salary and $343,750 roster bonus he’s set to earn from the Patriots this offseason, making him a trade candidate if the sides cannot come to terms on an extension. Any potential trade cannot be finalized until the new NFL league year opens March 17.

Gilmore appeared in 11 games for New England this season, missing three contests with a knee injury and the final two with a partially torn quad, which he reportedly underwent surgery to repair.

Despite that missed time, the 30-year-old was voted to the Pro Bowl for the third consecutive year and the fourth time in his NFL career.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images