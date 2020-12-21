NFL Rumors: Stephon Gilmore Out For Rest Of Patriots Season With Torn Quad

Stephon Gilmore’s season reportedly is over — but he avoided the worst-case scenario.

The New England Patriots’ star cornerback suffered a partially torn quad during Sunday’s 22-12 loss to the Miami Dolphins and will undergo surgery Tuesday, according to a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

But tests revealed “no structural damage” to Gilmore’s knee, per Rapoport’s report, and he’s expected to be “back to 100 percent long before next season.”

Whether Gilmore will be with the Patriots next season remains to be seen. He has one year remaining on his contract but is set to earn just $7 million in 2021 after the team borrowed from his future salary to give him a $5 million pay bump this past summer.