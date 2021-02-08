Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Rips Super Bowl Refs In Tweet At Gisele Bundchen

NESN Logo Sign In

Were the referees to blame for the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LV loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

Patrick Mahomes’ mother apparently believes so.

Randi Mahomes on Sunday night was among the many who took issue with the officiating performance at Raymond James Stadium. In fact, she ripped the referees in a tweet at Tom Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen.

Take a look:

If you have to have the ref on your team is that really winning!!! @giseleofficial lol 😂😂😂😂🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪 — Randi Mahomes (@tootgail) February 8, 2021

If you for whatever reason were hoping for legitimate animosity between the Mahomes and Brady families, you probably shouldn’t hold your breath.

Check out this postgame tweet from Mahomes’ mom:

Tom Brady’s parents are a class act. Thank you for your words! @TomBrady @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/73YYRcdgc9 — Randi Mahomes (@tootgail) February 8, 2021

Ultimately, the refs had little to do with Sunday night’s result.

No, the Super Bowl was won and lost in the trenches, as most NFL games are.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images