Dr. Anthony Fauci To Make Virtual Appearance At Super Bowl LV

NESN Logo Sign In

One of the United States’ top doctors will make a special appearance at the NFL’s big game Sunday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci will appear virtually at Super Bowl LV, where he will express his “profound gratitude” to 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers, per the league.

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has led the country’s effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic for the last year.

There will be 25,000 fans attending the event in person, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Super Bowl LV kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.