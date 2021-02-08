Julian Edelman Congratulates Tom Brady On Super Bowl LV With Meme

Tom Brady is a champion yet again.

The quarterback won the seventh title of his career in Super Bowl LV with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9.

And though he didn’t win it with New England in a Patriots jersey, former teammate Julian Edelman seemed to be pretty happy for Brady.

But of course, he had to poke some fun at TB12 with an infamous meme in his congratulatory Tweet after the big game.

Check it out:

We’re glad Brady turned things around from that moment on “Thursday Night Football” earlier this season.

Look who is laughing now.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images