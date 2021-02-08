Julian Edelman, Damien Harris Celebrate Tom Brady-Rob Gronkowski Touchdown

NESN Logo Sign In

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers jumped out to a 14-3 lead in Super Bowl LV thanks to a pair of former New England Patriots.

Quarterback Tom Brady found tight end Rob Gronkowski for two first-half touchdowns Sunday night, eliciting reactions from several of their ex-teammates.

After Brady and Gronkowski connected for a 17-yard score with six minutes remaining in the first half, Patriots receiver Julian Edelman and running back Damien Harris chimed in on Twitter.

Beast mode. — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) February 8, 2021

🐐x🐐! — Damien Harris (@DHx34) February 8, 2021

Gronkowski, who caught just two total passes in Tampa Bay’s first three playoff games, became just the second player in NFL history to catch multiple touchdown passes in two different Super Bowls.

With two touchdowns in Super Bowl LV, Rob Gronkowski joins Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice as the only players in NFL history with multiple Super Bowl performances with 2+ touchdown receptions. — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) February 8, 2021

A handful of other Patriots players celebrated the first Brady-Gronk connection. Brady hit wideout Antonio Brown — another former Patriot — for a third touchdown pass in the final seconds of the first half.

This is Brady’s 10th Super Bowl appearance. The 43-year-old quarterback is seeking his seventh championship.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images