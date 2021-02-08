Dickie V Takes Shot At Patriots For Allowing Tom Brady To Leave New England

NESN Logo Sign In

Dick Vitale, better known as “Dickie V,” likely is enjoying watching his favorite Tampa Bay Buccaneers take part in Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

But the well-known media personality can’t help but wonder how quarterback Tom Brady even landed in Tampa Bay in the first place. And Vitale on Sunday sent quite a message to those in New England, just before the Buccaneers took a 21-6 halftime lead at Raymond James Stadium.

“One thought keeps popping up in my mind / how in the world did the @Patriots allow @TomBrady to get our of a Patriots uniform?,” Vitale tweeted.

One thought keeps popping up in my mind / how in the world did the @Patriots allow @TomBrady to get out of a Patriots uniform ?@GlobeChadFinn — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) February 8, 2021

Brady, of course, left New England as a free agent. He spent two decades with the Patriots. He proceeded to sign with the Buccaneers in March, and now has Tampa Bay one half away from winning a Super Bowl.