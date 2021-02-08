Patriots Players React To Tom Brady-To-Rob Gronkowski TD On Twitter

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have turned the New England Patriots’ locker room into Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans.

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, running back James White and linebacker Dont’a Hightower shared their reaction on Twitter to their former teammates connecting for a first-quarter score in Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Gronk!! — James White (@SweetFeet_White) February 8, 2021

Brady never led a first-quarter touchdown drive in his nine Super Bowls with the Patriots.

White and Hightower both won three Super Bowls with Brady and Gronkowski while Gilmore won one title with the Bucs’ QB-TE duo.

Brady is playing in his 10th Super Bowl. He’s trying to extend his NFL record by winning his seventh championship Sunday against Kansas City.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images