NESN Logo Sign In

Naomi Osaka locked up her 20th straight win against one of the world’s greatest athletes Wednesday night.

Osaka defeated Serena Williams in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4, to advance to the Australian Open.

Check out the moment below:

🚨 OSAKA ADVANCES 🚨



She takes down Serena Williams in straight sets to advance to the finals at the #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/IJ9Xjh7w0l — ESPN (@espn) February 18, 2021

And it was nothing but love between the two greats.