Dixie Vodka 400 Live Stream: Watch Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Race Online

Are you ready for some Southern Florida racing?

NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to compete in Sunday Afternoon’s Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Denny Hamlin will start on the pole alongside Joey Logano. Christopher Bell, last week’s winner, will start in third with Kevin Harvick and Kurt Busch rounding out the top five.

If you can’t watch the NASCAR Dixie Vodka 400 on TV, then you need to know how to live stream.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s Cup Series race online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Feb. 28 at 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV | Fox Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images