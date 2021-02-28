J.J. Watt Reportedly Considering Bills After Narrowing List To 3-5 Teams

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s getting easier to envision J.J. Watt in a Bills uniform next season.

Buffalo is one of between three and five teams the star defensive lineman currently is interested in signing with, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday morning. Watt was released by the Houston Texans earlier this month and has commanded significant interest on the free agent market.

“The Bills are one that Watt is at least considering right now,” Fowler said during a “SportsCenter” appearance, as transcribed by Bleacher Report.

Obviously, Watt would be a major addition for Buffalo, who are fresh off an appearance in the AFC Championship Game. Whether the Bills are responsible for the reported highest contract offer Watt has received remains unknown.

Until Watt makes his decisions, NFL fans surely will continue their wild speculation about the future Hall of Famer.

As for the betting odds, the Cleveland Browns currently are the favorites to land Watt.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images