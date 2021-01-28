NBA Rumors: League Extends Tightened COVID-19 Protocols Two More Weeks

The NBA recently tightened its COVID-19 health and safety protocols as cases across the league spiked, and they aren’t going back just yet.

The league and Players’ Association have agreed to extend the stricter protocols another two weeks, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

There apparently will be some revisions, though.

“Traveling party members are able to be visited by 4 family members and personal friends who reside in city, be registered, return 2 negative COVID-19 tests, undergo PCR testing during and after visit,” Charania reported Wednesday night.

Additionally, players, coaches and staff can engage in outdoor physical activity once per day for up to an hour. No crowded settings are permitted and those in question must return to the team hotel by 6 p.m. local time.