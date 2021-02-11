MLB Rumors: Andrew Benintendi Close To Being Traded To Royals

NESN Logo Sign In

He’s going, going, gone.

Andrew Benintendi is about to be traded to the Kansas City Royals, according to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi and MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.

The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier confirmed the report, noting Benintendi has been informed of the decision.

Benintendi has been informed that he is being dealt to Kansas City. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) February 11, 2021

This would end Benintendi’s five-year tenure with the Red Sox.

According to Heyman, right-hander Josh Winckowski will go to Boston.

RHP Josh Winchowski goes to Red Sox in Benintendi deal — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 11, 2021

In turn, Khalil Lee will move from Kansas City to New York as a result, per Passan. Outfielder Franchy Cordero would head to the Red Sox.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images