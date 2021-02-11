MLB Rumors: Andrew Benintendi Close To Being Traded To Royals

He’s going, going, gone.
Andrew Benintendi is about to be traded to the Kansas City Royals, according to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi and MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.
The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier confirmed the report, noting Benintendi has been informed of the decision.
This would end Benintendi’s five-year tenure with the Red Sox.
According to Heyman, right-hander Josh Winckowski will go to Boston.
In turn, Khalil Lee will move from Kansas City to New York as a result, per Passan. Outfielder Franchy Cordero would head to the Red Sox.