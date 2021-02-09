NFL Insider Pegs Patriots As Best Fit For This Top Free Agent

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2020 NFL season is over, and now the New England Patriots are officially onto 2021.

So, will they make a splash signing?

The Patriots are awash with cap space, about $60 million, with which to build their roster following a disappointing 2020 season. They have a ton of their own free agents to figure out what to do with, but certainly they’ll be exploring what’s outside the organization.

ESPN built its list of the top 50 free agents this offseason, then went and determined the best fit for each one. When they came to Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller at No. 30, they determined he was best suited for the New England Patriots.

“No team needs a playmaking upgrade more, and Fuller has some New England traits — fast but isn’t limited to deep balls, has run-after-catch ability, will have a robust but not outrageous market,” wrote Jeremy Fowler. “The Dolphins also need a true vertical threat who can get it done at all levels of the field. Maybe he simply follows Deshaun Watson wherever he goes. Fuller is oft-injured but showed No. 1 qualities last season.”

Fuller also will be coming off a suspension for PED use.

That said though, he is among the top wide receivers available this offseason, and that is a position group the Patriots desperately need to upgrade.

In 11 games last season, Fuller was the de facto No. 1 receiver following the DeAndre Hopkins trade. In that spot, he reeled in 53 of his 75 targets for 879 yards with eight touchdowns.

For perspective, Rex Burkhead had the most receiving touchdowns for the Patriots last season with three, while Jakobi Meyers had the most receptions (59) and yards (729) on the team.

