NFL Rumors: These Three Teams Finalists To Sign J.J. Watt

The J.J. Watt sweepstakes soon may be over.

The free agent defensive end, who was released by the Houston Texans at his request, reportedly has his decision down to three teams.

ESPN’s John Clayton on Wednesday reported on the network that the finalists are the Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel recently confirmed interest in the 31-year-old.

Watt reportedly was “seriously considering” the Cleveland Browns as a destination, which certainly would have been interesting considering his brothers, T.J. and Derek Watt, plays for their rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

The future Hall of Famer would provide a boost to any of the above mentioned teams. But just where will he sign? We may find out sooner rather than later.

