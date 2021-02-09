Officials Cite Pilot Error As Cause For Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant

NESN Logo Sign In

A likely cause of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight other people in Calabasas, Calif. has been revealed.

Federal safety officials announced Tuesday that pilot error likely was to blame for the deadly accident in January 2020, according to The Associated Press. The National Transportation Safety Board placed the most blame on Ara Zobayan, who piloted the flight.

The board claims Zobayan, who was among those killed, “made a series of poor decisions that led him to fly blindly into a wall of clouds where he became so disoriented he thought he was climbing when the craft was plunging toward a Southern California hillside,” per The AP’s report.

Additionally, Zobayan “ignored his training” and “violated flight rules by flying into conditions where he couldn’t see” on top of failing to implement “alternate measures” like slowing down and landing the aircraft or switching into auto-pilot.

NSTB investigators determined the helicopter was “banking” (or rapidly descending) when Zobayan told air traffic controllers he was climbing.

Island Express Helicopters Inc., which owned the helicopter involved in the crash, also was faulted “inadequate review and oversight of safety matters,” per the report.

Thumbnail photo via Bruce Kluckhohn/USA TODAY Sports Images