Bucs Receivers Had Relatable Reaction To Patrick Mahomes’ Super Bowl Throws

NESN Logo Sign In

Patrick Mahomes wasn’t able to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a second consecutive Super Bowl on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

But hopefully those watching Super Bowl LV were able to recognize it wasn’t Mahomes’ fault the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hoisted the Lombardi Trophy after a 31-9 victory.

Mahomes, playing behind a patchwork offensive line, threw a number of incredibly impressive passes all while scrambling for nearly 500 yards before tossing his season-high 49 attempts.

If you were left in awe just know you weren’t alone. Even Buccaneers receivers were flabbergasted with some of Mahomes’ throws, despite the fact that a few were dropped with at least one hitting a receiver in the face mask.

“He is a magician, I am convinced,” a mic’d-up Chris Godwin said.

“How did he do that?,” Scotty Miller later asked.

Check it out:

"How did he do that?"



Bucs WRs were amazed at some of the throws Mahomes was making in #SBLV. (via @NFLFilms)pic.twitter.com/EX2mZwUfbR — NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2021

Mahomes finished by completing a season-low 53% of his passes (26-for-49) for 270 yards with two interceptions.

Tom Brady, as you may have heard, unseated Mahomes as the Super Bowl MVP. But a mic’d-up Brady praised the younger Mahomes after the game, too.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images