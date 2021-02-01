Patrick Mahomes Reveals Characteristics Chiefs QB Wants That Tom Brady Has

The 43-year-old Tom Brady against the rising superstar in Patrick Mahomes.

It is the most noteworthy storyline heading into Super Bowl LV on Sunday where Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs.

And while each already have accomplished plenty — Brady’s 10th Super Bowl appearance, Mahomes looking for second straight Super Bowl MVP — there’s still parts of their individual games where they’re always looking improve.

Mahomes, specifically, was asked if there were any on-field characteristics he wants to further develop that Brady has.

“Yeah, there’s a ton,” Mahomes told reporters during the NFL’s virtual Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday. “The way he is able to dissect defenses before the snap is something that I truly admire. I’m trying to get to that level. The way he’s able to move within the pocket, and be able to reset his feet, and be completely calm and still make the throw right on the money, no matter who is around him, is something that I have to continue to work on.

“And as I continue in my career, I’m just going to try and continue to watch the tape on him because he’s doing it the right way and you can tell based on how many Super Bowl championships he has, and the rings that are on his fingers,” Mahomes said.

It came after Brady praised Mahomes, too.

“He’s got the ability to focus when the moments are the biggest and to deliver for his team,” Brady told reporters. “That’s probably the mark of any great athlete in coming through in the clutch.”

Mahomes and Brady will lead their respective teams on the field at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay in what’s sure to be a memorable Super Bowl matchup.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images